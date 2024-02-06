ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer, Says Buckingham Palace: What We Know

Britain's King Charles is set to undergo regular treatment and step away from public-facing duties, said the Palace.

The United Kingdom's King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer at the age of 75, and will be stepping back from public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, 6 February.

Last month, it was reported that he had been hospitalised due to ill health and had undergone a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

The Palace, in its latest statement, said that diagnostic tests run on King Charles at the time had identified a form of cancer. They have not, however, revealed what kind of cancer the King has or details of the treatment he is receiving.

"No further details are being shared at this stage, except to confirm that His Majesty does not have prostate cancer," the Palace said.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the statement further read.

Topics:  King Charles III 

