ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

AI-Altered Video of MEA Spokesperson Speaking About Eating Nuts Shared as Real

We found out that the video was altered using AI and that Jaiswal did not speak about eating nuts.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video of the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was shared on social media of him answering a question about eating snacks during the 2026 BRICS Summit.

What does he say in the viral video?: The video shows a reporter asking the MEA Spokesperson, "Sir, social media is buzzing about you eating nuts during BRICS conference. What is your response?"

  • He replies, "Well, you see, the nuts were not the biggest issue in the room. Some people were more interested in my snack than the facts I was showing."

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video was altered using AI.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found the original video uploaded by the official X account of Randhir Jaiswal.

  • The video shows the bi-weekly media briefing by the official spokesperson that happened on 15 September 2026.

  • However, we could not find the conversation from the viral video.

  • There was no mention of Jaiswal eating nuts at any point in the video.

  • We found the transcript of the entire media briefing published by the Ministry of External Affairs.

  • The conversation from the viral video is not recorded in the transcript.

Is it AI?: We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, which flagged the audio as AI.

  • Following this, we ran the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that five of its detectors flagged the viral clip as containing AI-generated content.

Conclusion: The video is not authentic, as it was altered using AI.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  BRICS   Webqoof   MEA Spokesperson 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×