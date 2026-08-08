'India's Internal Matter': MEA Responds To US Lawmaker's Comments on FCRA Bill

The Indian government has faced criticism from international stakeholders, including US Congressman Riley Moore, over the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill, 2026. The Ministry of External Affairs has stated that legislative matters concerning India are internal affairs and will be decided by the Indian Parliament. The FCRA Bill is scheduled for consideration in the upcoming session, with ongoing consultations between the government and various religious and civil society groups.
According to The Hindu, Riley Moore described the proposed amendments as a “clear attack against Christians” and warned that the Bill could become a significant concern in US-India bilateral relations. The Ministry of External Affairs responded by emphasising that several countries, including the United States, regulate foreign funding and reiterated that such legislative decisions are India’s sovereign prerogative.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the FCRA Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament next week. Opposition parties have indicated they may demand a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah regarding recent police actions before engaging in debate on the Bill. Some opposition leaders have expressed concerns that the Bill could impact not only Christian organisations but also a wide range of civil society groups.
Debate around the Bill has intensified following opposition from the Assam Christian Forum, which argues that the proposed amendments threaten the functioning of organisations serving marginalised communities. The Forum has highlighted that the Bill’s provisions, such as asset forfeiture and the creation of a Designated Authority to manage assets built with foreign contributions, could disrupt essential services in remote areas.
Further analysis showed that the Bill’s inclusion in the legislative agenda follows previous postponements due to widespread protests. The government has maintained its commitment to passing the Bill, despite concerns raised by non-governmental and religious organisations. The Bill’s provisions are seen as establishing a comprehensive framework for the management and disposal of foreign contributions and related assets.
“If this Bill proceeds in this way, it would be a point of major concern in our bilateral relationship with India,” Congressman Riley Moore stated in a public post.
Legal scrutiny of FCRA compliance has also been observed in specific cases such as the Manappat Foundation in Kerala, where authorities are investigating alleged violations related to foreign funding for flood rehabilitation projects. Officials have indicated that violations of FCRA rules may attract further legal action under anti-corruption and anti-money laundering statutes.
Stakeholders have continued to express concerns regarding the Bill’s impact on education, healthcare, and religious autonomy. The Assam Christian Forum has called for amendments to ensure proportionality in penal action and protection of assets built for public service, while also seeking transparent processes for denial or cancellation of registration.
“Depriving organisations of assets built since 1976 for such lapses is grossly disproportionate and violates basic principles of fairness,” said Allen Brooks, spokesperson for the Assam Christian Forum.
Parliamentary proceedings are expected to address both domestic and international concerns as the Bill is debated. The outcome will determine the future regulatory landscape for foreign contributions to Indian organisations and the extent of government oversight over such funding.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.