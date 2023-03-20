Explained: What Triggered UBS' Takeover of Crisis-Hit Credit Suisse?

So why did Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank and one of the most reputed financial institutions in the world, suddenly collapse?

The bank has been in financial turmoil for around two years now, having been hit by a number of scandals and losses. Let us look at the reasons behind its disintegration:

Greensill & Archegos Go Kaput

The bank's misfortunes began when Greensill, a British financial firm specialising in short-term corporate loans, met with failure in 2021.

Credit Suisse, which was particularly invested in the firm, was at the receiving end of massive losses after its collapse. After Greensill declared insolvency in March 2021, Credit Suisse shut down four connected funds in which it had invested $10 billion.

Four weeks after Greensill collapsed, Credit Suisse suffered a further loss of $5 billion after the implosion of US hedge fund Archegos.

Mozambique Bribery Scandal

In October 2021, Credit Suisse was involved in an alleged bribery scandal in Mozambique in connection with loans that it granted to two government-owned firms.

The loans, which were provided between 2013 and 2016, were supposed to be used for maritime surveillance, fishing and shipyard projects, but a portion was allegedly diverted for bribes, according to AFP.

As a result, the bank was fined $475 million by British and US authorities.