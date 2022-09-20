No, This ‘Water Highway’ Is Not From India, but From China
The video shows the Yongxiu-Wucheng highway from Poyang Lake in Eastern China.
A video showing vehicles driving on a road which is almost submerged in water is being shared on social media with the claim that this 'water highway' is from India.
However, we found out that this is the Yongxiu-Wucheng highway from China's Jiangxi province. This highway usually gets flooded during the monsoon season.
CLAIM
Along with social media users, Hindi news channel Zee Hindustan's journalist Sumit Chaudhary also shared the same video claiming that the highway is in India.
WHAT WE FOUND
On conducting a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, we came across a tweet by Chinese state-affiliated media Beautiful China from 10 June 2021.
The tweet carried the same viral video and mentioned the road to be a section of China's Yongxiu-Wucheng highway that is submerged under water.
Taking a cue, we performed a keyword search using 'Yongxiu-Wucheng Road, China' and found another tweet by a Chinese state-affiliated media organisation, People's Daily, which carried a similar video of the highway.
It also stated that this highway becomes an underwater road after the water level rises in the Poyang Lake which is China's largest freshwater lake situated in east China's Jiangxi province.
We found similar shots of the road submerged underwater on the photo-stock website Alamy.
Next, we also found similar photos of the Yongxiu highway located on Poyang lake on Google maps which confirmed the location to be China.
Clearly, an old video of China's highway was falsely linked to India.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: china India Fact Check
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.