'Don't Send Wrong Signal': China Responds to Biden's 'Will Defend Taiwan' Remark

In a media briefing on Monday, 19 September, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning indicated that the country reserved the right to take all necessary measures in response to secessionist activities.

The comment came in view of United States President Joe Biden expressing that his country would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

"We are willing to do our best to strive for peaceful reunification. At the same time, we will not tolerate any activities aimed at secession," Mao said, according to Reuters.