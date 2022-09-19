ADVERTISEMENT

'Don't Send Wrong Signal': China Responds to Biden's 'Will Defend Taiwan' Remark

"We will not tolerate any activities aimed at secession," the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

In a media briefing on Monday, 19 September, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning indicated that the country reserved the right to take all necessary measures in response to secessionist activities.

The comment came in view of United States President Joe Biden expressing that his country would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

"We are willing to do our best to strive for peaceful reunification. At the same time, we will not tolerate any activities aimed at secession," Mao said, according to Reuters.

Further, the leader urged the US to navigate Taiwan-related issues "carefully and properly," and warned the western power not to harm Sino-US relations by sending wrong signals to Taiwanese separatist forces.

"There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China," she reportedly said.

What Did the US President Say?

The US president remarked on Taiwan's struggle for independence from China, saying that it would defend the democratically governed island "if there was an unprecedented attack."

The leader made these remarks during an interview broadcast.

When the interviewer asked to clarify if the US would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Biden replied in the affirmative.

(With inputs from Reuters.)

