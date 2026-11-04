Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as Congress Celebrating Nagpur MLC Poll Win

A video showing a massive celebration on the streets, with flags, loud music, and people waving flags is being widely shared on social media, where some users have claimed that it shows the Congress party celebrating its recent victory in Maharashtra's Nagpur in the MLC polls.
(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, because the video predates the MLC elections, whose results were declared on 27 October 2026.
These visuals are from Maharashtra's Kolhapur, showing people celebrating MLC Satej Patil winning the Gokul Dairy board polls.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video led us to an X post shared by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar on .
In his post, he congratulated Congress' MLC Satej Patil on winning the Gokul Milk Union elections in Kolhapur.
Another post shared by '@IndiaWithCongress' also congratulated Patil on securing 14 out of 25 seats in the Gokul Cooperative Milk Federation elections.
A keyword search led us to relevant reports about the milk board's elections, with an ABP News report carrying a screenshot of the celebration.
More reports about Patil winning the Gokul Cooperative Milk Federation elections can be seen here and here.
Conclusion: A video of people celebrating Satej Patil's win in the Gokul Milk Union elections in Kolhapur is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the Congress celebrating winning an MLC seat in Nagpur.
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