Hydropower vs Forest: The Cost of 32,000 Trees in Maharashtra's Sahyadris

India needs renewable energy, but the proposed felling of nearly 32,000 trees for a 3,000 MW pumped-storage hydropower project in Karjat in Maharashtra's Raigad district raises an important question. Are we adequately accounting for the effects of infrastructure on mountain ecosystems that help us cope with climate change?

Developed by Torrent Energy Storage Solutions, a subsidiary of Gujarat-based Torrent Power, the proposed Saidongar-I project has drawn opposition over forest loss and its potential effects on local ecosystems. It reportedly requires approximately 233 hectares of forest land across villages, including Pali, Kothal, Khalati, Saidongar, and Dhak.

This project’s proximity to Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary has also raised concerns. Reports have described the site as lying in the sanctuary’s buffer zone, while the company maintains that it is outside the sanctuary and its eco-sensitive zone. This distinction matters, but a location outside a protected area does not automatically mean an absence of ecological value.