Video of Fireworks From Taiwan Passed Off As 'Tokyo 2020 Olympics'

WHAT WE FOUND

Using Google Chrome's InVid extension, we extracted several keyframes from the video and conducted a reverse image search.

The results showed us a video on Instagram with hashtags '#happynewyear #2021', and '#Taipei'.

Taking cue from here, we used relevant keywords on 'YouTube' and found a video that showed the fireworks in 'Taipei 101', which is Taiwan's tallest skyscraper as the city celebrated new year 2021.

The video was uploaded by Taiwan News, a news portal and a former English daily on 31 December 2020. The 5-minute fireworks display was a tribute to Taiwan's frontline medical workers, it reported.