Tokyo Olympics 2020: How and Where to Watch the Opening Ceremony Live

Tokyo Olympics 2020: The world's most celebrated athletics event, Olympics, is all set to commence on Friday, 23 July 2021. Earlier, after the usual four-year gap, the event was scheduled in the year 2020. But it was postponed in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe.

Therefore, the Olympics is taking place after a gap of five years this time.

This year, Japan will host Olympic events in its capital Tokyo. The opening ceremony for the same is also scheduled for Friday. The event will not be attended by huge crowds in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it will be live-streamed and telecast through various media.