Simulated Video From 2015 Viral as ‘Tokyo Olympics Fireworks Show’

There were two questions which we considered in order to debunk the viral claim:

Were fireworks displayed in Tokyo to mark the day 2020 Olympics were supposed to start?

If yes, is the video in question from the supposed display of fireworks?

First, we ran a Google keywords search using the terms “Fireworks to mark the 2020 Olympics” and found several news reports stating that fireworks were displayed across Japan to mark the Tokyo Olympics, which would have started on the day if the games had not been put off by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the video in question could not be found in the videos shared on the internet. So, we fragmented the video into several keyframes using the InVid Google Chrome extension and followed it up with a reverse image search.

This directed us to the same video posted on YouTube by a channel called hiramu55bocaboca on 1 December 2015.