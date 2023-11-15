Fact-Check: Video of Fight Inside Jordan’s Parliament Falsely Linked to Israel

A video showing several men dressed in suits, engaged in a physical fight is being shared on social media platforms.
What is the claim?: Users have shared this video with the claim that it shows an Israeli official being beaten up.
How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into several frames and ran a Google reverse image search on some.
We came across the same video uploaded by Reuters on their YouTube channel on 29 December 2021.
We compared the frames of the two videos and came across similarities.
The video was uploaded with the title, "Jordanian MPs brawl in parliament"
Taking a cue from this we did a relevant keyword search and came across reports from The Guardian and CNN about this incident.
The Guardian report dates back to 29 December 2021 and mentions the "scuffles broke out in Jordan's parliament where lawmakers were discussing a proposed amendment to the constitution."
Similarly, CNN's report also dates back to 29 December 2021 and notes the altercation between conservative lawmakers Hassan Riati and Shadi Udwan, who got into a physical fight after exchanging insults. Other parliamentarians were also involved in the fight.
What was the amendment?: The proposed amendment aimed to address the issue of gender inclusion in Jordan.
Women have equal rights in healthcare, education, employment, and political participation. However, they do not enjoy the same nationality and citizenship rights as men, as per CNN.
The amendment sought to use both feminine and masculine tenses when addressing Jordanian citizens to ensure equal representation and inclusion for all.
Conclusion: The viral claim is false. The video is old and dates back to December 2021 and shows a fight inside the Jordanian parliament and has nothing to do with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
