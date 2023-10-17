Old Video From Jordan Revived & Shared as Palestinians ‘Faking Casualties'

A video showing several people carrying a deceased on their shoulders and chanting supposed religious prayers is being shared on social media.
What happens in the video?: The video then goes on to show the people dispersing in various directions and the supposed deceased getting out of the white covers and running upon hearing sirens blazing in the background.
What is the claim?: Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, users have claimed that this video shows Palestinians 'faking casualties'.
We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline. (Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
What is the truth?: The claim is false and unrelated to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
This video is from 2020 and shows Jordanians staging a 'fake funeral' to get around the country's COVID-19 restrictions.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into several keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some that led us to a YouTube video uploaded by user Nico's Vlogs on 26 March 2020.
The caption along with the video read: ‘Fake funeral in Jordan to break the coronavirus curfew.'
We compared the viral video with the YouTube video and came across similarities.
Here is a comparison between the viral video and the YouTube video.
Here is a comparison between the viral video and the YouTube video.
Here is a comparison between the viral video and the YouTube video.
We came across a Twitter thread by an account called Palestine Liberation Organisation Department of Public Diplomacy and Policy that shared a YouTube link to suggest that the video is old and from Jordan.
We conducted a relevant keyword search using the text of the caption of the YouTube video uploaded in 2020, we came across a report published by an Egypt-based newspaper called Youm7.
The report was published on 24 March 2020 and noted that at the time of the COVID-19 curfew, young people came up with an innovative idea of a “mock funeral” to get out of the house.
We also found a post on Facebook by Roya English News uploaded on 23 March 2020 about the incident.
The Quint had debunked the same video when it was being shared with a similar claim in 2021. You can read our story here.
Latest update on the Israel-Palestine conflict: Atleast 2,808 people have died due to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, while 1400 people have died in Israel, as reported by Al Jazeera.
It also reported that the United States of America (USA) President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel to emphasise its “right and duty” to defend itself from Hamas.
Conclusion: Clearly, this is an old video from Jordan and is being falsely linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
