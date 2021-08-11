Video of Fans Gathered for NBA Match Falsely Linked to Messi's Arrival in Paris

As superstar footballer Lionel Messi arrived in Paris, France to finalise his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday, 10 August, a video of a massive crowd is being shared to claim that it shows fans waiting at the airport for Messi.

While it is true that fans had gathered to welcome Messi in Paris, however, the viral video is from July when people had crowded in Milwaukee, a city in Wisconsin, USA for a National Basketball Association (NBA) match.