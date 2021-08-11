An Evening in Paris: Lionel Messi Completes PSG Transfer
Lionel Messi will wear the number 30 jersey at PSG, where he reunites with Neymar.
Superstar footballer Lionel Messi completed his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening and has signed on for two years. Messi, 34, has the option to extend his stay by a year and is expected to earn in the region of 35 million euros in salary.
Messi, who will reunite with Neymar, will wear the number 30 jersey and will form a fearsome forward line with the Brazilian and Kylian Mbappe.
"I am impatient to start a new chapter of my career in Paris. The club and its vision are in perfect harmony with my ambitions," Messi said after completing his move.
"I know how talented the players and staff are here. I am determined to build, alongside them, something great for the club and for the fans. I can't wait to set foot on the Parc des Princes pitch."
On the occasion, PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said, "I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris St-Germain and we are proud to welcome him to Paris, with his family.
"He did not hide his desire to continue to evolve at the highest level and to win trophies. The ambition of the club is of course identical.
"The addition of Leo to our world-class team confirms the relevance and success of our recruitment. Together with our great coach and his staff, I look forward to seeing our team make history for all of our supporters around the world."
Messi, who is a six-time Ballon D’Or winner, bid an emotional farewell to Barcelona, his only professional home previously, after the club could not re-sign him due to La Liga’s Financial Fair Play Rules.
Seen as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi scored a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barca, the club he joined as a 13-year-old, in 2000.
The Argentine captain is PSG's fourth free-transfer signing this summer after the arrivals of Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, Spain defender Sergio Ramos and Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.