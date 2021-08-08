I'm Not Ready for This: Emotional Lionel Messi Bids Farewell to Barcelona

"After 21 years I'm leaving with my three Catalan Argentine kids. We've lived in this city, this is our home. I'm just really grateful for everything, all my team-mates, everyone who has been by my side.

"It was like my blood ran cold, I was really sad, it was really difficult right up to now. I'm still trying to process it all."

The current Barcelona squad and some former player, along with Messi’s family were present at the auditorium, which also had on display all the trophies (35) the Argentine had won in his career at the club. Messi's contract ran out on 30 June and he has been a free agent since.

"I gave everything for this club from the first day I arrived to the last. I never imagined having to say goodbye as I didn't think about it."

"I tried to behave with humility and respect and I hope that is what remains of me when I leave the club."

The maestro, who was weeping uncontrollably during the press conference, wished that he could have said farewell in a different manner.