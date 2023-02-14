Maha CM’s Temple Visit Shared as Him Offering Saffron ‘Chadar’ at a Mosque
This video shows Eknath Shinde at a temple at Malang Gad Fort near Kalyan in Maharashtra.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A video showing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performing a prayer at a place of worship is going viral on social media with a claim that he offered a saffron-coloured 'chadar' at a mosque.
The claim states that Shinde went a step ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by offering saffron 'chadar' instead of a green one.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
What's the truth?: The video is from inside Machhindranath Temple at Malang Gad Fort in the Thane district of Maharashtra where he offered prayers on 5 February.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and that led us to a tweet shared by Shinde on 5 February 2023.
The tweet carried four photos of Shinde at Machhindranath Temple, Maharashtra.
It stated that Shinde visited the temple on the occassion of Malang Gad Yatra.
Reports about Shinde's visit: Outlook, The Print and Marathi language daily, Lokstatta, reported about Shinde's visit to this temple in Thane.
We also came across a report by news agency, Press Trust of India, published on 5 February 2023.
It stated that a fair was also organised on the occasion of Magh Poornima at the Malang Gad Fort near Kalyan in Thane district, where Shinde performed 'maha aarti'.
Shinde performed 'maha aarti' inside the temple.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Shinde visited the temple for the first time after becoming the CM of Maharashtra.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Conclusion: The video shows Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde inside a temple and not a mosque, as claimed.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Temple Fact Check Webqoof
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.