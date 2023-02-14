ADVERTISEMENT

Maha CM’s Temple Visit Shared as Him Offering Saffron ‘Chadar’ at a Mosque

This video shows Eknath Shinde at a temple at Malang Gad Fort near Kalyan in Maharashtra.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Maha CM’s Temple Visit Shared as Him Offering Saffron ‘Chadar’ at a Mosque
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performing a prayer at a place of worship is going viral on social media with a claim that he offered a saffron-coloured 'chadar' at a mosque.

The claim states that Shinde went a step ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by offering saffron 'chadar' instead of a green one.

An archive can be seen here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The video is from inside Machhindranath Temple at Malang Gad Fort in the Thane district of Maharashtra where he offered prayers on 5 February.

Also Read

No, PM Modi Didn't Push Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde For a Photograph

No, PM Modi Didn't Push Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde For a Photograph
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and that led us to a tweet shared by Shinde on 5 February 2023.

  • The tweet carried four photos of Shinde at Machhindranath Temple, Maharashtra.

  • It stated that Shinde visited the temple on the occassion of Malang Gad Yatra.

Shinde visited this temple in Kalyan on 5 February 2023.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Reports about Shinde's visit: Outlook, The Print and Marathi language daily, Lokstatta, reported about Shinde's visit to this temple in Thane.

  • We also came across a report by news agency, Press Trust of India, published on 5 February 2023.

  • It stated that a fair was also organised on the occasion of Magh Poornima at the Malang Gad Fort near Kalyan in Thane district, where Shinde performed 'maha aarti'.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Shinde performed 'maha aarti' inside the temple.&nbsp;</p></div>

    Shinde performed 'maha aarti' inside the temple.&nbsp;

    (Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Shinde visited the temple for the first time after becoming the CM of Maharashtra.</p></div>

    Shinde visited the temple for the first time after becoming the CM of Maharashtra.

    (Source: Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: The video shows Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde inside a temple and not a mosque, as claimed.

Also Read

Did Waqf Board Stake Its Claim to Maa Chandi Devi Temple in Chhattisgarh? No!

Did Waqf Board Stake Its Claim to Maa Chandi Devi Temple in Chhattisgarh? No!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Temple   Fact Check   Webqoof 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×