2019 Video of People Alleging 'Voter Fraud' Shared Amid 2022 Uttar Pradesh Polls

A video in which people are alleging voter fraud against a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone viral ahead of the last phase of the ongoing 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

People in the video alleged that BJP workers stopped people in some districts of Uttar Pradesh from voting in exchange for Rs 500.

However, we found that the video was from 2019 Lok Sabha elections. We found old video reports in several news organisations that showed people seen in the viral video making the same allegations.