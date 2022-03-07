UP Polls Phase 7: Voting Begins, 613 Candidates in the Fray for 54 Seats
Catch all the live updates on the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls here.
The polling for the seventh and terminal phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls began on Monday, 7 March.
Fifty four constituencies, spanning nine districts, are going to polls in this phase. The voting will commenced at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, with the counting of votes slated to take place on 10 March.
The focal point of Monday's polls will be Varanasi, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition had won all eight Assembly segments in 2017, bestriding the "Modi wave".
UP Assembly polls began on 10 February
Counting of votes slated to take place on 10 March
Over 55% voter turnout was recorded in phase six
In Photos: Voting Underway in Mirzapur District
Voters exercising their vote enthusiasm in Mirzapur district.
‘Will Get Over 350 Seats’: UP Minister Ravindra Jaiswal
UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal, who is contesting from Varanasi North Assembly constituency, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all seats in Varanasi.
He added that BJP will get over 350 seats in this Assembly elections.
‘Create a New Voting Record’: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted and said, "I request all the voters to participate in the seventh and last phase of the assembly elections with full enthusiasm and create a new voting record."
‘Your One Vote Will Save Your State From Mafias’: UP CM Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday morning, "All respected voters must vote for the victory of nationalism, development and good governance. Your one vote will save your state from mafias, rioters and extreme dynasts."
