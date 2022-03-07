UP Polls Phase 7: Voting Begins, 613 Candidates in the Fray for 54 Seats

The polling for the seventh and terminal phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls began on Monday, 7 March.

Fifty four constituencies, spanning nine districts, are going to polls in this phase. The voting will commenced at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, with the counting of votes slated to take place on 10 March.

The focal point of Monday's polls will be Varanasi, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition had won all eight Assembly segments in 2017, bestriding the "Modi wave".