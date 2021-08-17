Old Video of Afghanistan President Boarding a Plane Shared Amid Taliban Takeover

A video showing Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani boarding a plane has been shared by several social media users as the moment he fled the country on Sunday, 15 August, when the Taliban entered Kabul.

However, we found that the footage was from earlier in July when the president was on a two-day trip to the neighbouring Uzbekistan.

It is important to note that Ghani indeed left the country on Sunday when the Taliban fighters breached the capital city, Kabul. He later confirmed on Facebook that he left to "avoid bloodshed".