Video of Protest Against Liquor in Odisha Falsely Shared as One Against BJP

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a post by an Instagram account named different.odisha, with similar visuals.
According to the caption, the video shows an anti-liquor movement in Odisha's Nabarangpur where thousands of women are speaking out against alcohol abuse.
The caption states that protesters are demanding a complete ban on all liquor sales, which includes country-made as well as other alcoholic beverages, to protect communities.
A keyword search led us to a report by News18 Odia on the same incident.
According to the report, women in Nabarangpur district in Odisha have taken to the streets as part of an anti-liquor campaign.
The report added that the campaign had been going on for a while, during which women were trying to stop illegal alcohol sales and catch people who were involved in these activities.
While the protest by women was supported by the local Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress leaders, the initial protest by the women was not against the BJP but against illegal liquor.
PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the video shows a protest led by women demanding a ban on liquor in Nabarangpur, Odisha.
Conclusion: The video shows a women-led protest demanding a ban on liquor sales in Nabarangpur, Odisha.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)