This Video Doesn't Show Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan Dancing

The viral video shows a dancer named Kiran Jopale and not Muralitharan.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
A video showing three people dancing to a Bollywood song 'Tauba Tauba' from the movie Bad Newz is going viral to claim that the male dancer in the video is former Sri Lankan bowler and current cricket coach of the team, Muttiah Muralitharan.

The viral video shows a dancer named Kiran Jopale and not Muralitharan.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The video does not show Muralitharan, in fact, it shows an Indian dancer named Kiran Jopale.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to an Instagram video shared by Kiran Jopale.

  • Jopale is a dancer who also conducts dance classes.

  • He shared this video of him dancing with two other dancers on 22 July.

  • He also mentions in the post that this video is from Bengaluru.

  • We have also contacted the dancer for more information and the story will be updated once we receive a reply.

  • Kiran J replied to us confirming that he is dancing in the viral video and not the former Sri Lankan cricketer.

  • We also checked Muralitharan's social media accounts, and he had not posted anything related to this dance video.

Conclusion: A video of a dancer shaking a leg on song 'Tauba Tauba' is going viral where users are misidentifying him as Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan.

Topics:  Fact Check   Muttiah Muralitharan   Webqoof 

Read More
