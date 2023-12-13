'Virat Could Play Cricket Till He's 41-42,' Says Spin Legend Muralitharan

800 wickets. Something like that just had to be immortalised. When the producers came to ask to make your biopic '800', what were your first thoughts?

It all started in 2018 actually and was a complete co-incidence. The film's director, Venkat Prabhu, visited my foundation because they wanted to help people in Sri Lanka. There they saw my pictures and it just so happens that Venkat is a childhood friend of my wife's and he came to visit us at our house. That's where the conversation started.

He asked me about doing the biopic. It was a surprise for me because I've seen a lot of biopics and they're made on sportspersons who are special. I was a little hesitant but my manager convinced me to give them the rights.

It took five years to make, there were lots of obstacles but the movie was successful.