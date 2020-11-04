Video From Saudi Arabia Shared As Kuwait Dumping French Products

A keyword search of the same led us to an article by the Arabic newspaper, Al Marsd ,carrying the same video.

The article stated that the video was from the Al Ahsa Municipality in Saudi Arabia and that the “Ministry of Trade destroyed large quantities of cheese due to its spoilage and poor storage.”

The Ministry also denied rumours which had spread on social media at the time,that the shipment of cheese was “carcinogenic.”

We also found a similar report by UAE’s English newspaper, Gulf News.

Evidently, a video of Saudi Arabia’s authorities destroying spoilt products has been falsely shared as Kuwait dumping French products.