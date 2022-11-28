Fact-Check: Viral Video Showing Match Being Stopped During Azaan Is From 2018

A video showing a football match being stopped during azaan (call to prayer) is going viral on the internet.

What about the video?: The 2:20 minute-long clip shows the referee blowing the whistle to stop the match as soon as the call to prayer can be heard.

What does the claim say?: Several social media users have shared the video to claim that the clip is recent and have linked it to the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup being held in Qatar.