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Video From an IUML Victory Celebration in Kerala Shared With a Misleading Claim

We found that the video does not show people from Kerala waving Pakistani flags.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video from Kerala is circulating on social media with the claim that it shows the people of the state celebrating the win of the United Democratic Front (UDF) by waving Pakistani flags. The video captions 'Its Kerela Not Karachi. Pakistan flags flurred on Congress Victory'.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the video shows the flags of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a UDF alliance, being waved following their victory in the assembly elections.

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How did we find out?: Upon close observation, we noticed that the flag in the claim video lacks the white strip, which is seen in the Pakistani national flag. This made it clear that it does not show the Pakistan flag.

  • Upon conducting a reverse image search of the flag in the viral video, we found that it matches the IUML party's flag.

  • The video also shows PK Kunhalikutty, the current Member of the Legislative Assembly from Malappuram Assembly Constituency and a member of the IUML.

  • While going through his official Instagram page, we found a video from his victory celebration that includes clips with the same setting as the claim video.

Similar claims about IUML flags have gone viral previously with false claims and have been fact-checked by WebQoof team.

Conclusion: The video shows the IUML flags being waved following their victory in the assembly elections.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  UDF   Kerala   Pakistan Flags 

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