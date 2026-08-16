Video From Bangladesh Shared as One of a Boy Harassing Schoolgirls in India

A video is being shared widely, claiming to show a boy harassing two schoolgirls in India.
One of the posts that shared the video is captioned, "This is a new normal for Hindutva extremists under BJP's (Bharatiya Janata Party) India."
Another post is captioned, "Maybe this is the way they get happiness. BJP and sanghi have made sure hate reaches every age group. (SIC)"
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video originates from Bangladesh and has no communal or political angle.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a Facebook post sharing the same visuals with a caption stating that the video originated in Bangladesh.
According to the caption, the video shows a schoolgirl being kicked in Bangladesh's Sonargaon.
We found an Instagram post that also shared the same visuals, with a caption indicating that the video is from Bangladesh.
According to the caption of the video, the boy is harassing students of Kanchpur Omar Ali High School in Bangladesh.
We noticed that the video had a watermark, possibly that of a news channel.
Next, we ran a reverse image search and found that it is the logo of Newsnarayanganj Digital, a Bangla news portal from Narayanganj City, Bangladesh.
Following this, we went through Newsnarayanganj Digital's official Facebook account and found the original post.
The video was uploaded on and is captioned "Schoolgirl subjected to eve-teasing near the port. (translated from Bangla to English)
We ran a keyword search and found a report by The Business Standard, a Bangladeshi daily, reporting on the same incident.
According to the report, the video shows a schoolgirl from Kanchpur Omar Ali High School being kicked by a boy in Narayanganj's Sonargaon, Bangladesh.
We found a report by Prothom Alo, a Bangladeshi news publication, reporting on the same.
According to the report, the viral video shows a boy kicking a schoolgirl in Sonargaon, Narayanganj.
The report states that the boy who received a Transfer Certificate has now been reinstated to school.
Conclusion: The video originates from Bangladesh and has no communal or political angle.
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