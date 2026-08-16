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Video From Bangladesh Shared as One of a Boy Harassing Schoolgirls in India

We found out that the video originates from Bangladesh.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is being shared widely, claiming to show a boy harassing two schoolgirls in India.

  • One of the posts that shared the video is captioned, "This is a new normal for Hindutva extremists under BJP's (Bharatiya Janata Party) India."

  • Another post is captioned, "Maybe this is the way they get happiness. BJP and sanghi have made sure hate reaches every age group. (SIC)"

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video originates from Bangladesh and has no communal or political angle.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a Facebook post sharing the same visuals with a caption stating that the video originated in Bangladesh.

  • According to the caption, the video shows a schoolgirl being kicked in Bangladesh's Sonargaon.  

  • We found an Instagram post that also shared the same visuals, with a caption indicating that the video is from Bangladesh.

  • According to the caption of the video, the boy is harassing students of Kanchpur Omar Ali High School in Bangladesh.

  • We noticed that the video had a watermark, possibly that of a news channel.

  • Next, we ran a reverse image search and found that it is the logo of Newsnarayanganj Digital, a Bangla news portal from Narayanganj City, Bangladesh.

  • Following this, we went through Newsnarayanganj Digital's official Facebook account and found the original post.

  • The video was uploaded on 6 August 2026 and is captioned "Schoolgirl subjected to eve-teasing near the port. (translated from Bangla to English)

  • We ran a keyword search and found a report by The Business Standard, a Bangladeshi daily, reporting on the same incident.

  • According to the report, the video shows a schoolgirl from Kanchpur Omar Ali High School being kicked by a boy in Narayanganj's Sonargaon, Bangladesh.

  • We found a report by Prothom Alo, a Bangladeshi news publication, reporting on the same.

  • According to the report, the viral video shows a boy kicking a schoolgirl in Sonargaon, Narayanganj.

  • The report states that the boy who received a Transfer Certificate has now been reinstated to school.

Conclusion: The video originates from Bangladesh and has no communal or political angle.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Bangladesh   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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