Are Upper Castes Turning Against BJP?

Bankipur was, no doubt, the most shocking result, being the bastion of BJP national president Nitin Nabin and his father before him. A seat dominated by Kayastha, Brahmin and Thakur voters, this was considered one of the BJP's safest seats in Bihar. The seat was won by political consultant-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, marking his emergence as an important political player in Bihar. Read this story to more about the Bankipur result's significance.

In MP's Datia, a seat where both the BJP and Congress have traditionally been competitive, the loss is being attributed to a shift of Upper Caste voters as well as dissatisfaction among supporters of prominent BJP leader Narottam Mishra.

The BJP is facing Upper Caste dissatisfaction in both states. The other common aspect is the fact that both states have seen a change of guard in the past three years, supposedly at the behest of the BJP's top leadership.

In 2023, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, one of the last serving BJP satraps from the pre-Modi-Shah era, was replaced by political lightweight Mohan Yadav.

In Bihar, the BJP finally got its own CM in Samrat Chaudhary earlier in 2026 after easing out ally Nitish Kumar.