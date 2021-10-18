At Least 29 Hindu Homes Set on Fire in B’Desh Over an Alleged Blasphemous Post

At least 29 homes belonging to Hindus were set on fire in a village about 255 km from capital city Dhaka on Sunday, 18 October, over an alleged blasphemous social media post, news agency PTI reported on Monday, 18 October.

This comes just days after an alleged incident of the desecration of the Quran at a Durga Puja pavilion in Cumilla, on Wednesday, 13 October. Attacks were reported across several Hindu temples in the following days in Bangladesh, which has been witnessing communal unrest.

The arson attack happened late on Sunday night, 17 October, at the village, which is allegedly a colony of fishermen.