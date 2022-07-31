To Agra — With Love, Longing, and Limerence — From Paris

About a decade ago, my father, who toils all year round with a citizen’s group to find new ways to solve the city’s problems, organised a boat ride for the state tourism minister. The minister would see the stunning river view of the Taj, and he’d be asked to take action for a cleaner Yamuna. The boat was decorated with colourful flags, and the small group took off with much flourish. They had barely moved a few metres when the boat got stuck in the silt. The plan had to be aborted.

Ministers come and go, and the citizens of Agra keep battling, but the city’s Hydra-headed problems don’t get resolved. The Yamuna riverbed is choking with pollutants and untreated sludge. The dense growth of algae and the phosphorus in the swampy parts of the river bed breed insects that leave their green excrement on the Taj, giving it a sickly tint. Hot winds sweep the arid banks and carry particles into the air, corroding the monument’s surface. A brimming river would not only solve these issues but also add moisture to the wooden-planked wells in the monument’s curiously designed foundation.

A few years ago, a desilting machine had arrived, but before it could do any considerable cleaning, it was sent off to Lucknow. This year, a check dam was announced but several governmental departments have still not given it no objection certificates. Over the last three decades, a barrage was inaugurated three times and finally shelved over disputes regarding whether it should be built on the upper or lower stream.