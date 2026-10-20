Did These Bangladeshi Nationals Join Anti-CEC Protests in London? What We Know

An image showing a woman interviewing two men wearing Bangladesh's national flag is being widely shared on social media.

What's the claim?: Those sharing the image have claimed that it was taken during YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's protest about vote theft in London, which was held on 17 October 2026.

The image is being shared to claim that when the two were questioned by a journalist, they said that they participated in the protests against Chief Election Commission (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar because they used to live in West Bengal, but were "exiled" because of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters conducted under Gyanesh Kumar.

Who shared it?: Among those sharing this image and/or claim are Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) related accounts, such as BJP Delhi's Instagram account and BJP Kerala's President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, as well as former Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena, Sanjay Nirupam.