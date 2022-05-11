Kacha Badam Singer Bhuban Badyakar Hasn't Got a Job in The Railways

A video showing a man dressed in all white, passing instructions on a walkie-talkie on a train is being shared on social with a claim that it shows 'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar, who now 'works as a railway manager'.

Badyakar is a peanut-seller from West Bengal whose original song named 'Kacha Badam' recently became a viral sensation on social media. We can also hear the same song in the background.

However, the claim is not true. The video shows Railway Manager KK Murmoo and not Badyakar. The video was first uploaded on Instagram by 'Daily Travel Hack' in December 2021.

Speaking to The Quint, both – the admin of the account and Badyakar – confirmed that the man was not him.