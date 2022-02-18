ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kacha Badam’ Singer Bhuban Badyakar Receives Rs 3 Lakh From Music Company

Bhuban Badyakar received the money from Godhulibela Music, the label that first remixed his original song.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bhuban Badyakar receives Rs 3 lakh for his song 'Kacha Badam'.</p></div>
i

Bhuban Badyakar, a West Bengal peanut seller who went viral for his song 'Kacha Badam' received Rs 3 lakh from Godhulibela Music, the label that first remixed his original song.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes amid social media outrage about how Badyakar, the original creator of the song, was not getting the credit he was due. Users were concerned about Badyakar's financial situation hadn't changed despite his song becoming a huge hit.

"We signed a deal with Bhuban da for Rs 3 lakhs today and he was paid Rs 1.5 in cheque. He will be paid the remaining next week. It was a long time due to him," said Gopal Ghose of Godhulibela Music to India Today.

Kacha Badam has become a viral song not just in India, but also internationally. A lot of creators from all over the world have recreated the song and danced to its catchy tunes.

Apart from this, Badyakar has also been felicitated by the West Bengal police and an official video on YouTube that features him.

Also Read

‘Kacha Badam’ Singer Shares the Story Behind the Viral Song and Life After Fame

‘Kacha Badam’ Singer Shares the Story Behind the Viral Song and Life After Fame

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×