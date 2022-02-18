‘Kacha Badam’ Singer Bhuban Badyakar Receives Rs 3 Lakh From Music Company

This comes amid social media outrage about how Badyakar, the original creator of the song, was not getting the credit he was due. Users were concerned about Badyakar's financial situation hadn't changed despite his song becoming a huge hit.

"We signed a deal with Bhuban da for Rs 3 lakhs today and he was paid Rs 1.5 in cheque. He will be paid the remaining next week. It was a long time due to him," said Gopal Ghose of Godhulibela Music to India Today.