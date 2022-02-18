‘Kacha Badam’ Singer Bhuban Badyakar Receives Rs 3 Lakh From Music Company
Bhuban Badyakar received the money from Godhulibela Music, the label that first remixed his original song.
Bhuban Badyakar, a West Bengal peanut seller who went viral for his song 'Kacha Badam' received Rs 3 lakh from Godhulibela Music, the label that first remixed his original song.
This comes amid social media outrage about how Badyakar, the original creator of the song, was not getting the credit he was due. Users were concerned about Badyakar's financial situation hadn't changed despite his song becoming a huge hit.
"We signed a deal with Bhuban da for Rs 3 lakhs today and he was paid Rs 1.5 in cheque. He will be paid the remaining next week. It was a long time due to him," said Gopal Ghose of Godhulibela Music to India Today.
Kacha Badam has become a viral song not just in India, but also internationally. A lot of creators from all over the world have recreated the song and danced to its catchy tunes.
Apart from this, Badyakar has also been felicitated by the West Bengal police and an official video on YouTube that features him.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.