Old Video of Waterlogged Road in Karnataka’s Bengaluru Passed Off as Recent

What are the facts?: While the visuals are indeed from Bengaluru, the viral clip dates back to at least September 2022 and is not recent as claimed.
What led us to the truth?: Using the help of a simple Google Lens search, we found the same visuals published on a verified YouTube channel named 'Bulu Pattnaik'.
The video was posted on 5 September 2022 with a title that said, "Vehicles drowned in Bangalore Flood."
News sources: Team WebQoof conducted a keyword search on YouTube and found the same clip on the official channel of News18 Tamil Nadu.
It was shared on 5 September 2022 and its description said, "#ViralVideo | Heavy downpour has turned #Bengaluru into a Lake | #Bengalururains #Shorts."
The News Minute, too, shared visuals from the flooding in Bengaluru in 2022 due to heavy rainfall.
This video was posted on 30 August 2022 with a title that said, "Bengaluru rains: Flooding in several areas results in nightmarish traffic."
It carried similar snippets from the viral clip and identified the location as Outer Ring Road in Bellandur, Karnataka.
Conclusion: The claim is misleading as the video is old and not recent.
