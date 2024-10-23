ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video of Waterlogged Road in Karnataka’s Bengaluru Passed Off as Recent

We found that the video dates back to September 2022 and is not recent as claimed in the viral post.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
A video showing several vehicles moving on a heavily waterlogged road is going viral on the internet with users claiming it to be recent visuals from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

We found that the video dates back to September 2022 and is not recent as claimed in the viral post.

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, the above post had garnered over 50 thousand views on the platform. Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.

What are the facts?: While the visuals are indeed from Bengaluru, the viral clip dates back to at least September 2022 and is not recent as claimed.

What led us to the truth?: Using the help of a simple Google Lens search, we found the same visuals published on a verified YouTube channel named 'Bulu Pattnaik'.

  • The video was posted on 5 September 2022 with a title that said, "Vehicles drowned in Bangalore Flood."

News sources: Team WebQoof conducted a keyword search on YouTube and found the same clip on the official channel of News18 Tamil Nadu.

  • It was shared on 5 September 2022 and its description said, "#ViralVideo | Heavy downpour has turned #Bengaluru into a Lake | #Bengalururains #Shorts."

  • The News Minute, too, shared visuals from the flooding in Bengaluru in 2022 due to heavy rainfall.

  • This video was posted on 30 August 2022 with a title that said, "Bengaluru rains: Flooding in several areas results in nightmarish traffic."

  • It carried similar snippets from the viral clip and identified the location as Outer Ring Road in Bellandur, Karnataka.

We found that the video dates back to September 2022 and is not recent as claimed in the viral post.

This video was posted on 30 August 2022.

(Source: TNM/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The claim is misleading as the video is old and not recent.

Topics:  Bengaluru   KARNATAKA   Webqoof 

