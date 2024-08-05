Were 14,000 Kgs of ‘Dog Meat’ Recently Found in Karnataka’s Bengaluru? No!

A video showing several packed boxes is being shared on the internet to claim that around 14,000 kilograms of dog meat was recently brought into Karnataka's Bengaluru.

What do viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the video with a caption that said, "14 Tons = 14,000 KGs of dog meat brought into Bangalore to supply to all hotels. Culprit is Abdul Razak who is caught here red handedly. He is from CONgress party or CONgress supporter."