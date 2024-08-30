Old Case of A Muslim Man Stabbed in Karnataka Shared As Recent From Haryana

An image of an injured man lying on the ground is being shared on social media platforms.
The claim: Those sharing have claimed that a Muslim man from Mewat, Haryana was stabbed for sharing obscene images of Hindu deity Sita on social media.
(Note: We have refrained from an adding an archive of the post due to its graphic nature.)
Is this true?: No, this claim is false.
This incident is old from 2022. It shows a Muslim man who was attacked in Chitradurga, Karnataka. The accused was arrested in the case.
What we found: We ran a Google reverse image search on the image and found a post by an X (formerly Twitter) user named @MdFurkanIdrisi from 2022.
They stated, "Samiullah (38), of Chitradurga, Karnataka has been stabbed horrifically. He is the In-charge of Jama Masjid Alur, appointed by the Waqf Committee. Yesterday, while returning after offering Maghrib Namaz around 7:00 PM, he has been allegedly attacked by Nutan Gowda." (sic.)
We looked for police reports about this and found a post on X by Chitradurga district police from 2022.
They wrote that Nutan, aged 22, had stabbed Samiullah in Chitradurga. The police also stated that the victim was being treated at a local facility.
Local Kannada-language channels such as Public TV and RD News also covered this incident in 2022.
In 2022, there were claims that the incident was communal in nature however, police denied these charges. According to a Mirror Now report, the police had denied communal charges.
Conclusion: An old incident from Karnataka is being shared as recent from Haryana.
