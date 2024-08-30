ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Case of A Muslim Man Stabbed in Karnataka Shared As Recent From Haryana

This case is from Karnataka from 2022 when a Muslim

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
An image of an injured man lying on the ground is being shared on social media platforms.

The claim: Those sharing have claimed that a Muslim man from Mewat, Haryana was stabbed for sharing obscene images of Hindu deity Sita on social media.

(Note: We have refrained from an adding an archive of the post due to its graphic nature.)

This case is from Karnataka from 2022 when a Muslim

We have refrained from an adding an archive of the post due to its graphic nature.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

Is this true?: No, this claim is false.

  • This incident is old from 2022. It shows a Muslim man who was attacked in Chitradurga, Karnataka. The accused was arrested in the case.

What we found: We ran a Google reverse image search on the image and found a post by an X (formerly Twitter) user named @MdFurkanIdrisi from 2022.

  • They stated, "Samiullah (38), of Chitradurga, Karnataka has been stabbed horrifically. He is the In-charge of Jama Masjid Alur, appointed by the Waqf Committee. Yesterday, while returning after offering Maghrib Namaz around 7:00 PM, he has been allegedly attacked by Nutan Gowda." (sic.)

This case is from Karnataka from 2022 when a Muslim

He stated that Samiullah was in-charge of the Jama Masjid in Alur.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

  • We looked for police reports about this and found a post on X by Chitradurga district police from 2022.

  • They wrote that Nutan, aged 22, had stabbed Samiullah in Chitradurga. The police also stated that the victim was being treated at a local facility.

  • Local Kannada-language channels such as Public TV and RD News also covered this incident in 2022.

  • In 2022, there were claims that the incident was communal in nature however, police denied these charges. According to a Mirror Now report, the police had denied communal charges.

Conclusion: An old incident from Karnataka is being shared as recent from Haryana.

Topics:  Communal   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

