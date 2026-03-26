Drink 'Panchgavya', Prove Your Faith: Uttarakhand's New Rules of Temple Entry

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In a shocking development, the Gangotri Temple Committee in Uttarakhand recently proposed a ritual test requiring devotees to drink panchgavya—a mixture of cow urine, dung, milk, curd, and ghee—to prove they are “true Hindus.”

Officials declared, “Jo gau-mutra piyega, uska swagat” (Those who drink cow urine are welcome). A panel, including a Supreme Court lawyer, is being formed to examine the legality of this requirement, which is likely to face challenges under Articles 14 (equality before law) and Article 25 (freedom of religion) of the Constitution.