Madhya Pradesh Research Project to Cure Cancer Using Cow Products Under Scanner

A government-funded research project in Madhya Pradesh, aimed at developing cancer treatments using cow-based preparations, is under official scrutiny following allegations of financial irregularities.
The project, initiated in 2011 at Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in Jabalpur, received Rs 3.5 crore in state funding. Authorities have launched an investigation to examine the project’s spending and scientific outcomes after a formal complaint was filed.
According to The Indian Express, the research focused on Panchagavya, a traditional mixture of cow dung, urine, and dairy products, as a potential treatment for cancer and other serious diseases. The investigation, led by an Additional Collector, reviewed expenditures and found that spending on basic materials such as cow dung, cow urine, storage vessels, and machinery totaled approximately Rs 1.92 crore, which investigators claim should have cost significantly less at prevailing market rates.
Further examination revealed that the project team undertook 23 to 24 air trips to various cities, with the necessity and propriety of these travels questioned by investigators. The report also cited the purchase of a vehicle worth about Rs 7.5 lakh, not included in the original sanctioned estimate, and additional spending on fuel, vehicle maintenance, labour, furniture, and electronic equipment, which were deemed non-essential for the research objectives.
Registrar Dr S S Tomar, representing the university, has denied all allegations of impropriety, stating that all purchases were made through open tenders and in accordance with government procurement rules. He asserted that the project has operated transparently since 2012, with regular audits and all required certificates provided to authorities as coverage revealed.
Additional Collector Raghuvar Maravi explained that the investigation was initiated following instructions from the Collector, and that the university’s documentation included purchases not listed in the approved estimate, particularly vehicles and extensive travel expenses. Maravi noted, “Some training was also to be given to the farmers, but it was not mentioned what training was given. Research was to be done in Panchagavya for the treatment of serious diseases like cancer.”
“Our investigation found the vehicles which were allegedly purchased were missing; there was also no mention of the trips taken in their estimate,” Maravi stated.
The investigation team’s report has now been submitted to the Collector, who will forward it to the Divisional Commissioner for further review and determination of any subsequent action at the end of the process. University officials maintain that the project continues to provide training to youth and farmers, despite the ongoing controversy.
While the project’s scientific productivity and financial management remain under scrutiny, the university insists that all procedures were followed and that the initiative is still serving its intended beneficiaries as further details emerged.
