Madhya Pradesh Research Project to Cure Cancer Using Cow Products Under Scanner

A government-funded research project in Madhya Pradesh, aimed at developing cancer treatments using cow-based preparations, is under official scrutiny following allegations of financial irregularities.

The project, initiated in 2011 at Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in Jabalpur, received Rs 3.5 crore in state funding. Authorities have launched an investigation to examine the project’s spending and scientific outcomes after a formal complaint was filed.