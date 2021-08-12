Tweet on PM Modi by an Impostor Account of Neeraj Chopra Goes Viral

As Neeraj Chopra won the Gold medal in the Javelin throw event on 7 August at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a viral tweet apparently shared by him mentioned that he urged people to not give credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the win.

However, the tweet had been shared by Chopra's imposter account '@i_m_nirajchopra' and that his official Twitter handle is '@Neeraj_chopra1.'