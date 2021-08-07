Neeraj Chopra Wins India's First Athletics Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday evening at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when he won the Gold medal in the Javelin throw event. Chopra, who started off the final, stayed at top spot right from the first throw of the event as World Number 1 Johannes Vetter crashed out in the first round.

Chopra's second throw of 87.58m was enough to get him the Gold medal.

With Neeraj's win, India finish with 7 medals, making Tokyo Olympics their best campaign ever at the Summer Games. This is India's 10th Gold in the history of the Games.

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch bagged silver medal with a throw of 86.67m. His compatriot Vitezslav Vesley took bronze medal with a throw of 85.44m. Both got their season's best throws on their fifth and third attempts respectively.