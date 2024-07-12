No, US President Joe Biden Has Not Dropped Out of 2024 Presidential Race

A claim is doing the rounds on the internet stating that United States President Joe Biden has decided to drop out of the 2024 Presidential race and will be replaced by his son, Hunter Biden.

What do viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared a post on 4 July that said, "Breaking News: After long discussions within the family today, Joe has decided to drop out of the 2024 Presidential race and will be replaced by Hunter Biden. Hunter's VP will be Jill Biden.."