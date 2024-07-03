ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video of Joe Biden Talking About Resignation Falsely Shared as Recent

This video dates back to 2020 and shows Biden answering a reporter's question about a hypothetical situation.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video of United States President Joe Biden talking resigning from the Presidential position is going viral as a recent clip.

The claim states, "Breaking Video: Biden Says He May Resign The Presidency For Medical Reasons".

This video dates back to 2020 and shows Biden answering a reporter's question about a hypothetical situation.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This is an old video and does not show Biden resigning. It shows him responding to a reporter's query about a hypothetical situation where he discussed his tenure as vice president under former US President Barack Obama.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a keyword search using words from Biden's speech and this led us to a transcript of an interview shared by Cable News Network (CNN) on 3 December 2020.

  • Here, Biden clearly states, "I told Barack, if I reach something where there's a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I will develop some disease and say I have to resign."

  • This statement of Biden has been taken out of context and is being shared a recent remark.

This statement was made in 2020.

(Source: CNN/Screenshot)

The full interview of Biden and Harris from 2020 can be seen here.

Conclusion: An old statement of Biden talking about resignation is being shared with misleading context.

