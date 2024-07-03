Old Video of Joe Biden Talking About Resignation Falsely Shared as Recent

A video of United States President Joe Biden talking resigning from the Presidential position is going viral as a recent clip.
The claim states, "Breaking Video: Biden Says He May Resign The Presidency For Medical Reasons".
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a keyword search using words from Biden's speech and this led us to a transcript of an interview shared by Cable News Network (CNN) on 3 December 2020.
Here, Biden clearly states, "I told Barack, if I reach something where there's a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I will develop some disease and say I have to resign."
This statement of Biden has been taken out of context and is being shared a recent remark.
The full interview of Biden and Harris from 2020 can be seen here.
Conclusion: An old statement of Biden talking about resignation is being shared with misleading context.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)