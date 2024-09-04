2016 Video of Donald Trump Saying He Is a Fan of India Goes Viral as Recent

A video of former United States President Donald Trump praising the Hindu community is going viral online.
"I am a big fan of Hindu and a big fan of India. Let me start right upfront, if I am elected as (the US) President, then the Indian community will have a true friend in the White House," Trump says in the video.
Users are linking this video to the upcoming 2024 US presidential elections and insinuating that this is a recent speech.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video which led us to a Facebook post shared by news agency Asian News International (ANI).
This was shared on 16 October 2016 and it stated that it showed Trump speaking positively about the Hindu culture and about India prior to 2016 presidential elections.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search on Google using 'Trump big fan on India 2016' and this led us to a report shared by The New York Times on 16 October 2016.
The report also mentioned that Trump declared himself as “a big fan of Hindu and India” and also praised PM Modi.
It further stated that Trump delivered this speech a couple of weeks before the elections at a charity event organised by the Republican Hindu Coalition in Edison, New Jersey.
Conclusion: An old video of Trump praising India is being falsely shared as a recent one in the context of the upcoming 2024 US elections.
