Old Video of Military Aircrafts Linked to Nancy Pelosi’s Recent Taiwan Visit
The video could be traced back to April 2021 on YouTube.
A video showing military aircrafts flying above warships is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows recent visuals of United States (US) Navy aircraft flying near Taiwan.
This comes amid the recent visit of the US House speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan. There were also reports of the Chinese military firing multiple missiles around Taiwan.
However, the video has been on the internet since April 2021.
CLAIM
The video is being shared on social media with a claim about the US Navy flying warplanes near Taiwan.
The claim also suggested Pelosi to be the US President.
Indian film and television actor, Swapnil Joshi, also shared the video a claim saying that Pelosi's plane was being escorted by around 20 warplanes.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We divided the video into multiple keyframes using a video verification tool, InVID, and ran a reverse image search on them.
This led us to the YouTube video uploaded by a channel named ‘Tinoud TV’ on 15 April 2021.
The title of the video suggested that the visuals were of ’US Navy war planes‘ from West Philippine Sea.
We noticed similarities between the viral video and the video from 2021.
Moreover, Pelosi is the speaker of the US House of Representatives and not the US President, as claimed.
While we have not being able to independently verify where the video is from but the fact that it existed before Pelosi visited Taiwan is clear.
Evidently, an old video is being shared on social media with a false claim that US deployed navy warplanes near Taiwan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.