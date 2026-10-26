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Unrelated Video of Tukaram Mundhe Falsely Shared to Show Him at Anti-CEC Protest

We found out that the video shows Mundhe at an event by Sydenham College in Mumbai.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Maharashtra Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration, Tukaram Mundhe, at an anti-CEC protest.

The post was captioned, "Tukaram Mundhe came out in support of the protesters demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar!" (translated from Hindi to English)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video shows Tukaram Mundhe at an event by Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a video uploaded by The Times of India with the same visuals.

  • The video's caption reads, "Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe shared a video featuring Gen Z participants at an event, captioning it, 'GenZ: The powerhouse of energy'.”

  • The post mentions Mundhe's Instagram ID as the source for the video.

  • We then went through his account and found the original video he uploaded.

  • The caption reads, "GenZ : the powerhouse of energy."

  • There is no mention of the anti-CEC protests.

  • We noticed that the screen seen behind the crowd in the video has 'BMS Society' and 'Management Conclave '26' written on it.

  • We then ran a keyword search using these words and found the official Instagram page of The BMS Society of Sydenham College.

  • While going through the account, we found a post announcing Tukaram Mundhe as the guest speaker at Management Conclave 2026.

  • We found another video shared by the account of the Management Conclave with visuals of Mundhe that look similar to the viral video.

  • None of the posts mentions anything related to the Cockroach Janta Party or the recent anti-CEC protests.

Conclusion: The claim is false, as the video shows Tukaram Mundhe at an event by Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   CJP 

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