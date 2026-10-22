Cockroaches Are Cornered, but CJP is Redrawing the Political Map. Here's How

Jantar Mantar 2.0 has been very different for the Cockroach Janta Party. This time, the Modi government showed far greater willingness to use police violence and large-scale detentions to prevent a mass mobilisation. It put two top leaders of the CJP in custody for a week and even de-notified Jantar Mantar, the site of CJP's July revolution, as a protest site.

So does this mean the government has vanquished the cockroaches?

Not quite. The space for the CJP might be shrinking on the street, but it has achieved something unprecedented in the political space.

This is a story of four tweets that may have gone unnoticed by many but are politically extremely significant.

After CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody, they received tweets of support from four unexpected leaders: former Andhra Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, BRS leader KT Rama Rao and former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai.