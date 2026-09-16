Tukaram Mundhe Crackdown: FDA Suspends License of Mumbai's Iconic Café Mondegar

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of four restaurants in Mumbai, including the well-known Café Mondegar in Colaba, following inspections that revealed multiple food safety and hygiene violations. The action was taken as part of the FDA’s ongoing enforcement drive during the festive season, targeting establishments that failed to comply with required standards for food handling, preparation, and storage.
According to Scroll, the FDA’s inspection at Café Mondegar identified several breaches, including hot food not being maintained above 60°C and cold storage temperatures not kept below 5°C. The agency also found improper thawing of food and inadequate cooling of cooked items, which are critical factors in preventing bacterial growth and ensuring food safety.
Further inspection details revealed that Café Mondegar had damaged and damp floors, poor drainage near the food preparation area, and equipment that was not being cleaned or sanitised properly as coverage revealed. These conditions were deemed to pose a risk of cross-contamination and did not meet the hygiene standards mandated by the FDA.
Other establishments whose licences were suspended include Maharashtra Biryani Center in Kandivali East, Tribhuvan Dairy Farm in Ghatkopar West, and Mahavir Cashew & Foods Pvt Ltd in Ghatkopar East. The FDA found that these outlets also failed to adhere to the required protocols for handling, preparing, storing, and processing food following reports from the inspection teams.
The FDA stated, “The establishments had failed to meet the required hygiene and sanitation standards for handling, preparing, storing and processing food.”
The enforcement action is part of a broader initiative by the FDA to ensure food safety during periods of increased consumer activity, such as festivals. In addition to the Mumbai outlets, the FDA also suspended the licence of Hotel Malhar Wada in Kolhapur and Puramchand and Sons in Pune’s Market Yard after finding similar violations and, in one case, an expired food product at the end of the inspection summary.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the FDA’s actions are part of a systematic crackdown on eateries and food businesses that do not comply with food safety regulations, especially during times when consumer footfall is high and the risk of lapses increases.
In the context of Mumbai’s food industry, these suspensions underscore the importance of strict adherence to hygiene and safety protocols. Analysis showed that the FDA’s inspections are ongoing, and further actions may be taken against establishments found violating food safety norms.
“The action was part of the FDA’s ongoing drive against eateries and other establishments for alleged violations of food safety norms during the festive season,” the agency confirmed.
Industry observers note that the FDA’s enforcement measures are intended to protect public health and maintain consumer confidence in the city’s hospitality sector as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.