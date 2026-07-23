Unrelated Video Shared as One of Nihang Sikhs Using Swords During CJP Protest

A video showing Nihang Sikhs, who belong to a martial order of Sikhism and are characterised by their deep blue robes and turban, pushing against barricades is being widely shared on social media.

The claim: Those sharing this video have claimed that it shows visuals of Nihang Sikhs brandishing swords against the Delhi Police during the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) protest, which took a violent turn.