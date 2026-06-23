Nihang Sikhs vs Administration: What Really Led to Uttarakhand Standoff?

Karnaprayag lies on the route to Hemkund Sahib, an important pilgrimage site for Sikhs. Many pilgrims have claimed that of late, they have been facing hostility from a section of the locals, over matters such as langar. The locals allegedly criticised the practise as it means pilgrims seldom purchase from local food vendors. Some pilgrims have also accused local miscreants of damaging drinking water taps to force them to buy mineral water bottles at "inflated rates". Parking-related disputes are common due to inadequate space.

Locals, on their part, allege that the show of arms by Nihangs "creates fear".

All these seemingly minor issues snowballed into a larger dispute following the Karnaprayag incident. Sikh organisations say the issue wasn't just the alleged bias of the administration, some locals even put out videos inciting hate against Sikhs.

Locals carried out a protest and blocked roads for a few hours demanding a ban on the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage itself.

The alleged hostility from locals must also be seen in the context of the larger anti-outsider sentiment in parts of Uttarakhand. According to the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights, calls for Muslim residents and traders to "leave" have been made in towns like Purola and Gairsain.

There have also been demands that the area surrounding certain holy sites be declared as being restricted for Hindus.

Watch this documentary by The Quint to know more about such campaigns.