Fact-Check: Unrelated Images Shared as Human With Lumpy Skin Disease

A photograph of a person with a skin disease has gone viral with a claim that Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has now started impacting humans and several people have died because of it.

The claim comes amid reports of thousands of cattle dying due to LSD in at least eight Indian states.

However, we found that photograph was of a patient in Pakistan and he was not suffering from LSD. Reportedly, the patient was suffering from pemphigus vulgaris and herpes infections, was cured and discharged from Jinnah Hospital in Lahore.

Additionally, there are no known cases of LSD in humans till date and as per doctors, it is not zoonotic in nature.